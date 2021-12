Updated on: December 18, 2021 19:00 IST

PM can take dip in Ganga but will not talk about unemployment: Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday arrived in his former bastion Amethi. This is his first visit to Amethi in 2.5 years after losing the Lok Sabha election from the seat in 2019.While addressing party workers in Amethi's Jagdishpur, he said, "I came into politics in 2004. Amethi was the city where I contested my first election. People of Amethi have taught me a lot about politics. You have shown me the way to politics and I want to thank each and everyone from Amethi."