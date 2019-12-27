Friday, December 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Plane with 100 people on board crashes in Kazakhstan

News Videos

Plane with 100 people on board crashes in Kazakhstan

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 27, 2019 9:34 IST ]
Air plane carrying 100 passengers crashed into a two-storey building in Kazakhstan. The crash occurred soon after the plane had taken off for Nur-Sultan, the capital city of Kazakhstan.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoPakistani players treated Danish Kaneria unfairly for being a Hindu, reveals Shoaib Akhtar