Updated on: December 23, 2024 15:32 IST

Pilibhit: Three Khalistani terrorists, accused in police station bombing case, killed in encounter

Three Khalistani terrorists were killed in an encounter led by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Police in Pilibhit on Monday. A joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police and Punjab Police had an encounter with three criminals who threw grenades/bombs at a police post in Gurdaspur district, Punjab