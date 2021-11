Updated on: November 04, 2021 12:18 IST

Petrol, diesel prices get cheaper as govt reduces excise duty, states cut VAT

Petrol and Diesel will be cheaper from November 4 (Thursday) as the government on Wednesday announced a reduction in the excise duty by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. Following Centre's move, several states including Assam, Tripura, Karnataka, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur have also announced a reduction in VAT to bring down fuel prices in their respective states.