Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Pervez Musharraf, former Pakistan president, awarded death sentence in high treason case

News Videos

Pervez Musharraf, former Pakistan president, awarded death sentence in high treason case

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 13:05 IST ]
Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf was on Tuesday sentenced to death by a special court in a long-standing high treason case, according to reports in Pakistani media.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Video'Warning to other Army generals': Tarek Fatah reacts to Pervez Musharraf's death sentence Next VideoBJP-Shiv Sena MLAs clash in Maharashtra assembly over farmers issue  