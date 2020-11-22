Sunday, November 22, 2020
     
People throng Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market in large numbers despite spike in coronavirus cases

Despite the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, people are still crowding the streets as usual. They are going against social distancing and other precautionary norms.
