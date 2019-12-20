Friday prayers were peacefully conducted at a mosque in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area where prohibitory orders were imposed in 12 police stations. The police also used drones to keep a tab on the law and order situation in the district. On Tuesday, many people were injured in violence that erupted during a protest in Seelampur. Angry protestors torched several motorbikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in the Seelampur area.