The Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Dr OP Mishra visited Chand Bagh area in the national capital on February 28. He also flag marched with other cops keeping in mind the law and order situation of the violence-affected areas. While speaking to ANI, Dr OP Mishra said, "The opening of shops is a sign of normalcy. This process of normalisation in the area started on February 27. Our focus is to assure that all the citizens residing here, must start their lives in a normal manner.