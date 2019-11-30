Saturday, November 30, 2019
     
  5. People line up to buy cheap onions from NAFED in Bhojpur, Bihar

People line up to buy cheap onions from NAFED in Bhojpur, Bihar

India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 30, 2019 9:28 IST ]
People line up to buy cheap onions from NAFED in Bhojpur, Bihar. People are getting onions at Rs 35/kg from NAFED.
