Thursday, November 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti says ‘government must remove UAPA’

News Videos

Updated on: November 30, 2023 11:52 IST

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti says ‘government must remove UAPA’

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has said that the government should remove the UAPA law. Her statement came on Thursday.
Indiatv India Tv News India Tv India Tv English News News 24x7 English Live Latest News From India

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News