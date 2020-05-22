Friday, May 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 'Payments were cleared': Rajasthan Transport Minister on bill for sending UP students from Kota

News Videos

'Payments were cleared': Rajasthan Transport Minister on bill for sending UP students from Kota

While speaking to ANI amid coronavirus pandemic, the Transport Minister of Rajasthan, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X