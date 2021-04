'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai': Meerkats, Squirrel Monkeys have Easter fun at London Zoo

London Zoo witnessed its "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" moment with Meerkats and Squirrel Monkeys having Easter fun at the attraction. Although, the zoo is closed in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it didn't leave any stone unturned. It is set to reopen on April 12.