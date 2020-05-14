Thursday, May 14, 2020
     
  5. Passengers protest at Bengaluru railway station against mandatory quarantine rule

Passengers protest at Bengaluru railway station against mandatory quarantine rule

Chaos prevailed at KSR Bengaluru City railway station on Thursday after passengers from New Delhi protested against authorities for insisting institutional quarantine for 14 days.

