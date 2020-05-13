Wednesday, May 13, 2020
     
Passengers can now take DTC buses from New Delhi Railway Station during lockdown: Delhi Police

With passengers stranded at New Delhi Railway station amid the lockdown, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said such people can now avail DTC buses for their onward journey from the station.

