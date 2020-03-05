Friday, March 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Parts of Himachal Pradesh receive fresh snowfall

News Videos

Parts of Himachal Pradesh receive fresh snowfall

High altitudes of Kullu received fresh snowfall on March 06. Meanwhile, Lahaul-Spiti was seen covered in thick blanket of snow following fresh spell of snow.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News