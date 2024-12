Updated on: December 17, 2024 0:06 IST

Parliament Session: Priyanka Gandhi Voices Concerns Over Bangladeshi Hindus in Lok Sabha

In the Lok Sabha, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi highlighted the plight of Bangladeshi Hindus and compared Narendra Modi's leadership to that of Indira Gandhi. She called on the Centre to act against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.