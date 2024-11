Updated on: November 28, 2024 15:14 IST

Parliament: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes oath as Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad

Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath in the Lok Sabha Parliament. Priyanka has been elected MP from Wayanad, Kerala. Priyanka Gandhi became the 10th member of the Gandhi Family to be elected to the Lok Sabha. Watch to know more!