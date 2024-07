Updated on: July 22, 2024 16:23 IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Paris plans progress as Olympic opening ceremony rehearsal held on River Seine

Dozens of boats cruised along the Seine River in Paris on Monday as part of a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Olympic Games, as organizers stay on course with their ambitious plans to stage a unique open-air parade to get the sporting showpiece underway. Watch to know more!