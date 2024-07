Updated on: July 28, 2024 22:59 IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker becomes 1st female shooter to win medal for India at Olympics

Ace India shooter Manu Bhaker finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. She became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics. Watch to know more!