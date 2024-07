Updated on: July 28, 2024 12:15 IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Bhiwani has high hopes for Indian athletes in the Paris Olympics 2024

Bhiwani, a city in Haryana known as the hub of boxing in India, is often called the sports city or mini Cuba due to its strong boxing tradition. Many athletes from Haryana, including those representing India at the Paris 2024 Olympics, come from Bhiwani. Watch to know more!