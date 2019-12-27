Friday, December 27, 2019
     
  5. Pakistani players treated Danish Kaneria unfairly for being a Hindu, reveals Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistani players treated Danish Kaneria unfairly for being a Hindu, reveals Shoaib Akhtar

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 27, 2019 9:18 IST ]
Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that his teammate Danish Kaneria faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani cricketers, who were reluctant to even eat with him because he is a Hindu.
