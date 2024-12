Updated on: December 26, 2024 18:35 IST

Pakistan to Acquire China's Advanced Stealth Fighters: Should India be concerned?

China will export 40 J-31 stealth fighters to Pakistan, replacing its ageing fleet. Pakistani pilots are training in China, with Air Chief Baber Sidhu confirming acquisition groundwork in January. Should India be worried? Watch the video to know what the experts have to say.