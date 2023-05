Updated on: May 12, 2023 23:03 IST

Pakistan News: Will there be a mutiny in the Pakistani army, or is it just propaganda?

This has never happened in the 75 years of Pakistan's history..Army establishments in Pakistan have a great reputation...Army has an image. After the arrest of Imran, there is no respect for the uniform of the army, nor the houses of the commanders of the army buildings were set on fire.