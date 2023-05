Updated on: May 12, 2023 22:44 IST

Pakistan News: Will Imran Khan go to jail again, will burn Pakistan more?

High voltage drama is going on in Pakistan On one side there is Imran-Awam and court, on the other side there is government and army…. Every moment the scene is changing… Some time back there were chances of Imran being arrested. But the High Court has restrained him from arresting them in any case.