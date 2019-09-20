Friday, September 20, 2019
     
  Pakistan fails to garner support in UNHRC to place resolution on Kashmir

News Videos

Pakistan fails to garner support in UNHRC to place resolution on Kashmir

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 20, 2019 9:13 IST ]

Pakistan failed to garner the required support at the 42nd UN Human Rights Council session to a resolution on Kashmir within the stipulated deadline.

