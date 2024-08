Updated on: August 27, 2024 9:09 IST

Pakistan: 51 killed, vehicles set ablaze in terror attack in Balochistan; BLA takes responsibility

Pakistan: At least 51 people were killed in a terror attack that happened in Pakistan’s Balochistan on August 26, with 35 vehicles set ablaze. In a major turn of events, separatist militants attacked vehicles from buses to goods trucks on a major highway.