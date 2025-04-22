Welcome User!
Sign In / Register
Dark Mode
Videos
Aap Ki Adalat
Aaj Ki Baat
News
Astrology
Originals
Yoga
Kurukshetra
Haqiqat Kya Hai
Muqabla
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
India
Maharashtra
Karnataka
Uttar Pradesh
Delhi
Bihar
Madhya Pradesh
Rajasthan
Haryana
Chhattisgarh
Gujarat
West Bengal
Jammu & Kashmir
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
North East
Photos
Video
Web Stories
Sports
Entertainment
News
Tech
Lifestyle
Health
Business
Astrology
Entertainment
Bollywood
TV
OTT
Reviews
Regional
Hollywood
korean
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Photos
Web Stories
Video
Photos
India
Sports
Entertainment
World
Fashion & Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Food
Travel
Beauty
Photos
Web Stories
Video
Education
Higher Studies
Career
Results
Jobs
Technology
Gadgets
Reviews
Web Stories
Business
markets
Personal Finance
Income Tax
Web Stories
World
Astrology
Health
LIVE CRICKET SCORE
LiveTV
Science
Auto
Brand Content
Pincode
Topic
Elections
Trending
Fact-check
Explainers
Crime
Home
Videos
India
World
IPL 2025
Sports
Entertainment
Tech
Lifestyle
Health
Business
explainer
Advertisement
News
Video
News
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Several Tourists Injured And Airlifted To Military Army Hospital
News
Aap ki Adalat
Aaj ki Baat
News
Astrology
Originals
Yoga
kurukshetra
Hakikat Kya Hai
Muqabla
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Updated on:
April 22, 2025 19:21 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Several Tourists Injured And Airlifted To Military Army Hospital
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Several Tourists Injured And Airlifted To Military Army Hospital
Advertisement
Related Videos
Muqabla: Terror attack in Pahalgam innocent tourists cry for help
Trump's Tariffs Hits US Liquor Industry With High Cost Amid Trade War
Harvard Vs Trump: University Takes Legal Action Over Funding Freeze And Threats To Independence
Advertisement
Latest Videos
Israel Government In Turmoil: Thousands Protest As Netanyahu Faces Calls For Resignation
Jammu & Kashmir: Tourists Injured in Pahalgam Terror Attack, Search Ops On | 22 April | Speed News
Pope Francis Passes Away: Why The Pope Did Not Want To Be Buried At St Peter's Basilica?
JD Vance Visits India: Vance Family Enjoys Traditional Welcome At Amber Fort, Jaipur
Bansuri Swaraj Takes Jibe At Congress, Carries Bag With 'National Herald Ki Loot' Written On It!
Bengaluru Assault Row: IAF Officer Booked For Attempt To Murder After Fresh CCTV Footage Surfaces
Aap Ki Adalat
Mamta Kulkarni In Aap Ki Adalat: Mamta Kulkarni under the questions of Rajat Sharma
Gaur Gopal Das In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch the interesting interview of ISKCON monk and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das in 'Aap Ki Adalat'.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha And Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra in Aap Ki Adalat
Dinesh Lal Yadav In Aap Ki Adalat: Bhojpuri star Nirahua in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Sunny Deol In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch full episode with Rajat Sharma
Giriraj Singh In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch full episode with Rajat Sharma
Acharya Pramod Krishnam In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma
Mahmood Madani in Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma's questions and Jamiat Chief Maulana Mahmood Madani's answers in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
View all
Aaj Ki Baat
Aaj Ki Baat : What did Arif Mohammad Khan say on Waqf?
Aaj Ki Baat: Who is terrorist Happy Passia?
Aaj Ki Baat: Which Waqf law provisions are banned for the next 7 days?
Aaj Ki Baat: Who said what in the Supreme Court against the Waqf Law?
Aaj Ki Baat: Why was woman brutally assaulted outside Karnataka mosque?
Aaj ki Baat: What did PM Modi explain to Muslims on Waqf Act?
Aaj Ki Baat: Unrest in Bengal...Where did stone-pelting happen today?
Aaj Ki Baat: What statement did Pakistan issue on Tahawwur Rana?
View all
Astrology
Horoscope Today, April 22, 2025: Know Your Zodiac-Based Predictions From Guru Ji Dr Raj | Astrology
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 22 April, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 21 April, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 20 April, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today
Horoscope Today, April 19, 2025: Know Your Zodiac-Based Predictions From Guru Ji Dr Raj | Astrology
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 19 April, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today
Horoscope Today, April 18, 2025: Know Your Zodiac-Based Predictions From Guru Ji Dr Raj | Astrology
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 18 April, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today
View all
Yoga
Yoga 22 April 2025 : How to make children smart and healthy... know the surefire solution from Swami Ramdev
Yoga 21 April 2025 : Muscle stiffness-burning sensation-cramps...how will the blood circulation become normal?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 20 April 2025: What are the triggers of migraine in the increasing heat
Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 19 April 2025 : Why do 65% of the country's people have fatty liver?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 18 April 2025: Yellow alert issued in plain areas..be careful!
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Temperatures crossed 40 in April, are you prepared for the heat wave?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 16 April 2025: Big news about 8 hours of sound sleep
Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 15 April 2025: Why is kidney disease called a silent time bomb?
View all
Kurukshetra
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will Muslims make Modi win the Bihar elections now?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will Rahul Gandhi have to go to jail?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Muslim alliance against Modi... What will they do till 5 May?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Who cheated Muslims in the name of Waqf?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Are Muslims getting free from the clutches of maulanas?
Muqabla: Is there no one to save Hindus in Bengal?
Coffee par Kurukshetra: Why are Hindus migrating in Bengal?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Tahawwur Rana extradition, a victory for India
View all
Haqikat Kya Hai
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Is the Waqf law stuck for 19 days?
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi's decisive battle against the fanatic Maulana has begun
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Maulana's Waqf plan against Modi government
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Muslims with Modi… black band protest?
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Sharia's declaration of war to remove Modi
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi come closer to Muslims… why opposition scared?
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Who is changing the constitution for Muslim reservation?
Haqiqat Kya Hai : 'Hindus will not be able to harm us' ,Inflammatory messages inciting riots circulated online
View all
Muqabla
Muqabla: Riots in West Bengal
Muqabla: Did Modi government face a setback on the Waqf law?
Muqabla: Law or Waqf Board, which one is bigger? Supreme Court will decide
Muqabla: How far has the virus of Muslim vote on Waqf spread?
Muqabla: Save the Waqf, save the Constitution
Muqabla: Will the Waqf Act provide land to the Pasmanda?
Muqabla: Rahul..Akhilesh...Owaisi...who is well-wisher of Muslims ?
Muqabla: Akhilesh-Mamata understood the real power of Hindu votes?
Muqabla:Did the Muslim vote get scattered... Nitish Kumar gets a jolt on Waqf Bill?
View all
Entertainment
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute
Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony
Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita
Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend
Entertainment Wrap: Vikrant Massey Announces Break From Acting Leaving Fans in Shock
Entertainment Wrap: Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
Entertainment Wrap: Janhvi Comes Out in Support of Nayanthara, Calls Her 'Strong Woman'
View all
Sports
Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win
Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say
Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj
Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide
India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe
Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie
Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup
View all
Lifestyle
Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?
Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
Yoga Tips, 29 Nov 2024: How dangerous are the symptoms of 'burnout syndrome' in winter?
View all
Oh My God
OMG: Who will bring the 'gold' in the 'Olympics' of politics?
OMG: Modi 3.0- PM Modi Vs Opposition, what will be the view of 18th Lok Sabha?
OMG: What is the difference between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi?; Watch
OMG 2024's Bahubali PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Akhilesh Yadav Amit Shah Lok Sabha Election 2024
OMG India TV: Whose government will be formed in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram?
Super 50: Watch 50 latest News of the day in one click
IndiaTV OMG: Who exposed 'AAP' all over Delhi? | Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia
OMG: Meherbaan..Kardaan..Sahibaan...Rahul Gandhi | See Mohabbat Ki Dukan | Bharat Jodo Yatra
View all
\