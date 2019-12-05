Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. P Chidambaram gets bail in INX Media case, to address press conference today

News Videos

P Chidambaram gets bail in INX Media case, to address press conference today

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 05, 2019 7:12 IST ]
Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram is set to address the media at the Congress headquarters Thursday afternoon. Chidambaram was released from Tihar jail on Wednesday after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNATO leaders apparently discuss President Trump Next VideoAjit Pawar will be Maharashtra's Dy CM, Shiv Sena 14 minister, NCP-16 & Congress 13 ministers: sources  