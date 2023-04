Updated on: April 21, 2023 20:18 IST

Owaisi on the Atique Ahmed Murder: Owaisi questions Yogi, but why is there a political ruckus in UP?

Once again Asaduddin Owaisi reiterated..Owaisi said that Ateeq is the illegitimate child of Godse who killed Ashraf..Earlier Ram Gopal Yadav has said that Ateeq was not such a big criminal...The crime was that he was a Muslim. That's why the debate is happening in Kurukshetra today.