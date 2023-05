Updated on: May 21, 2023 12:52 IST

Opposition unity ahead of 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday arrived at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal's home in Delhi as the two were scheduled to hold a meeting amid attempts to bring all opposition parties together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.