Updated on: August 02, 2024 11:34 IST

Opposition on Ashwini Vaishnaw: Opposition furious over Railway Minister's statement in Lok Sabha

Political tussle is taking place over another speech in the budget session of the Parliament...When the opposition called Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw a Reel Minister during her reply on Railway Safety in the Lok Sabha, the Railway Minister got furious.