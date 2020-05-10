Monday, May 11, 2020
     
  5. Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa reaches Kochi from Male with 698 Indians onboard

Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa reaches Kochi from Male with 698 Indians onboard

INS Jalashwa arrived at Kochi Harbour on May 10 bringing back 698 Indian nationals from Maldives's Male.

