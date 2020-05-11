Monday, May 11, 2020
     
  5. Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa arrives in Kochi with 698 repatriated Indians from Maldives

The Indian navy ship carrying 698 passengers, including 400 Keralites, from the Maldives arrived at the Kochi port on Sunday morning.

