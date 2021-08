Updated on: August 11, 2021 21:15 IST

Operation Prahar: Police seizes property of man accused of repeated cow slaughter in Aligarh

On Wednesday afternoon, when the police and administration team reached village Dhansari in Charra area, there was a stir among the villagers after seeing a large number of police force and officers. Tehsildar Atrauli Usha Singh has told that gangster act has been imposed against the accused Bablu alias Babua son Majeed Khan, resident of Dhansari under the Cow Slaughter Act. He has been found involved in cow slaughter incidents in the area for a long time. Under which the Gangster Act was ensured against the accused.