Updated on: June 10, 2023 9:10 IST

Online Conversion of Children: Shahnawaz alias Baddo has not yet been caught by the police

Online Conversion of Children: The investigation into the conspiracy to brainwash children to convert them through online games is going on. The police is looking for Shahnawaz, who is believed to be the mastermind in this case, but he is cleverly throwing dust in the eyes of the police.