Sunday, October 31, 2021
     
  One Officer and One Jawan martyred in Mine Blast at Rajouri Sector near LoC

Updated on: October 31, 2021 8:00 IST

One Officer and One Jawan martyred in Mine Blast at Rajouri Sector near LoC

Rajouri - One Officer and One Jawan martyred in Mine Blast at Rajouri Sector near LoC. They were patrolling in afternoon at 2 pm .
