Updated on: December 17, 2023 14:16 IST

One Nation One Ride 2.0: Over 2,000 Bikers Come Together To Take An Oath To 'Save Girl Child'

About 2,000 bikers from different parts of India came together on 17th December to pay tribute to the soldiers and take an oath to 'SAVE GIRL CHILD & EDUCATION' under their campaign 'One Nation One Ride'. Traffic Police, Army officials and several women riders also took part in the event.