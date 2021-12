Updated on: December 22, 2021 17:40 IST

Omicron threat: Delhi bans Christmas, New Year gatherings as cases surge

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases and the threat of the Omicron variant, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital. It ordered the district magistrates (DMs) to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.