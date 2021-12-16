Thursday, December 16, 2021
     
Updated on: December 16, 2021 8:20 IST

Omicron alert in India, total of 73 cases detected across 11 states

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has started spreading fast in India. A total of 73 cases of the new variant have been detected across 11 states in India.
