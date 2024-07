Updated on: July 28, 2024 23:25 IST

Olympics 2024: Nita Ambani hopeful of India's big win in Paris Olympics, praises Indian contingent

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani expressed confidence in India’s big win in the ongoing Paris Olympics on July 27. International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani said, "It makes me very happy that in the history of the Olympics for the first time, India has its own