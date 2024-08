Updated on: August 01, 2024 7:58 IST

Olympics 2024: Nita Ambani honoured Indian Athletes in India House amid Paris Olympic 2024

IOC member and CEO & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani cheers for India's Table tennis, Lawn Tennis, Shooting, Swimming, Golf, and Judo contingents at the first-ever India House at the Olympics. Watch to know more!