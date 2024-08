Updated on: August 11, 2024 18:49 IST

Olympics 2024: CAS to make final call on Vinesh Phogat's case on August 13 | 11th Aug | Sports Wrap

Indian ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat's CAS hearing has been deferred to August 13 as the whole of India awaits the final decision regarding her appeal for a shared Silver medal.On the other hand, Abhinav Bindra received the Olympic Order honour at the IOC Session in Paris.