Updated on: June 05, 2023 13:57 IST

Odisha Train Accident: Train track recovers after 7 hours of Balasore accident

Balasore Train Accident Updates: So far 275 people have died in the horrific train accident in Balasore, Odisha on Friday evening, while more than one thousand passengers are injured. At the same time, after about 51 hours after the accident, the train has started running on the track.