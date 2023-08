Updated on: August 11, 2023 14:33 IST

Nuh Violence Update: Haryana Police's big Action on Nuh violence accused

After the violence in Haryana's Mewat on 31st July...now the situation is slowly improving..so schools will be opened in Nuh from today..and buses are also being started...whereas the violence A hearing is to be held in the Punjab-Haryana High Court today on the demolition drive in Nuh.