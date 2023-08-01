Tuesday, August 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Nuh violence: Two home guards shot dead, over 10 policemen injured as mob tries to stop VHP procession

News Videos

Updated on: August 01, 2023 12:36 IST

Nuh violence: Two home guards shot dead, over 10 policemen injured as mob tries to stop VHP procession

At least two home guards were shot dead and around ten policemen injured after a mob in Haryana’s Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on Monday.
Nuh Violence VHP Procession Haryana

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News