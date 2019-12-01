Sunday, December 01, 2019
     
  NSA Ajit Doval awarded the honorary doctorate degree at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

NSA Ajit Doval awarded the honorary doctorate degree at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 01, 2019 18:00 IST ]
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was today awarded the honorary doctorate degree at the convocation ceremony of the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Srinagar, Uttarakhand.
