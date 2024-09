Updated on: September 28, 2024 18:15 IST

NRC Row: Himanta makes big claim for NRC in Jharkhand, once BJP wins Assembly Polls

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that NRC would be implemented in Jharkhand once BJP comes to power. While addressing the media, in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh he briefed on the entire process of how NRC would be implemented in Jharkhand. Watch to know more!