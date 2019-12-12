Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
  5. Nothing to worry after the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019: PM to Assamese

Nothing to worry after the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019: PM to Assamese

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 12, 2019 11:34 IST ]

 

PM Modi tweets,"I want to assure my brothers & sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019. I want to assure them-no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow."

 

