Super 100 | May 25, 2020 | 8 PM
BJP's Parvesh Verma suggests quarantining Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka until coronavirus ends
Suspicious pigeon captured near Pakistan border in J&K's Kathua
Recommended Video
Super 100 | May 25, 2020 | 8 PM
BJP's Parvesh Verma suggests quarantining Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka until coronavirus ends
Suspicious pigeon captured near Pakistan border in J&K's Kathua
Assam floods: Water level of Brahmaputra river rising by 2 cm every hour
Top News
WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
India among 10 countries with most COVID-19 cases
Eid celebrations hit by coronavirus pandemic; no major congregational prayers amid lockdown
Giant tectonic plate under Indian Ocean is breaking into two pieces, study finds
Domestic flight services resume in India after 2 months amid 630 cancellations
Migrants’ data provided by Maharashtra incomplete… they have just dumped it on us, says Piyush Goyal
Latest News
Bundesliga: Onus on Borussia Dortmund to beat Bayern Munich in quietest ever 'Klassiker'
Salman Khan wishes fans 'Eid Mubarak' by releasing his latest song Bhai Bhai. Watch video
PCB's legal counsel Tafazzul Rizvi to drag Shoaib Akhtar to court
Sachin Tendulkar makes mango kulfi on his 25th marriage anniversary with mother's guidance
Aaj Ki Baat: How cancellation of 630 flights across India on Day 1 led to chaos at major airports
EXCLUSIVE: Uddhav Thackeray's statement on migrant trains ‘baseless, unfortunate’, says Piyush Goyal
Narendra Modi is the best among global leaders at present, watch report to know why?
Salman Khan has special surprise for fans on Eid
Kurukshetra | Delhi-Ghaziabad border sealed once again; watch other major news
Coronavirus Updates: May 25, 2020 | As it happened
Andhra govt puts plans to sell TTD properties on hold
Eid celebrations hit by coronavirus pandemic; no major congregational prayers amid lockdown
COVID-19: With 10,000 tests per million, Jammu and Kashmir leads in testing in India
Mumbai crosses 1,000 deaths due to coronavirus, MMR has over 40K cases
Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory
Siyaram sets Guinness World Record for online Textile Mahakumbh
As Tirupati temple struggles to pay staff, 50 immovable properties to be auctioned
Kotak Mahindra Bank slashes interest rate on savings deposits
Toyota to resume manufacturing operations from Tuesday
HDFC Ltd Q4 profit declines 10 pc to Rs 4,342 cr
Salman Khan wishes fans 'Eid Mubarak' by releasing his latest song Bhai Bhai. Watch video
Two staff members at Karan Johar's house tests positive for coronavirus
Akshay Kumar, R Balki shoot for coronavirus awareness campaign at Mumbai studio
Amitabh Bachchan had warned Shoojit Sircar that Amphan would be 'nasty'
Anupam Kher completes 36 years in film industry, remembers his first movie Saaransh (Video)
Exclusive | Danish Kaneria hits out at Shahid Afridi for making offensive remarks on PM Modi
PCB's legal counsel Tafazzul Rizvi to drag Shoaib Akhtar to court
Sachin Tendulkar makes mango kulfi on his 25th marriage anniversary with mother's guidance
Eid Mubarak: Mohammed Shami sends 'biryani' and 'seviyan' to Ravi Shastri; head coach responds
Misbah-ul-Haq proposes a mask for bowlers to ensure they don't use saliva 'instinctively'
Instagram Name Change Prank: Here’s why you shouldn’t fall for this one
Realme TV, Watch, Buds Air Neo, Powebank 2 unveiled in India: See features, price and more
JioMart groceries platform now available in 200 cities; Here's how to order groceries online
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ images leaked: Here's how it could look like
BSNL introduces Rs. 786 prepaid plan: See validity, offers and more
On Karan Johar's birthday, 5 unseen photos shared by him that are pure gold
Sonu Sood turns saviour and sends migrant workers back to their houses in UP & Bihar (IN PICS)
7 Times Katrina Kaif left us swooning with her scintillating looks [In Pics]
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's photos with father Santokh Singh Sukh. Check out
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
India and Israel plan to jointly develop rapid testing kit that could show results 'within minutes'
WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
Nepal PM blames India for coronavirus spread, says people coming 'without proper checking'
Japanese PM Shinzō Abe lifts state of emergency
Nepal reports highest single-day coronavirus surge; total cases cross 650-mark
Horoscope Today for May 25, 2020: Astrology prediction for Gemini,Taurus, Leo and all zodiac signs
Eid al-Fitr 2020: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Status and Greetings
Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting: Date, Time, Chand Raat in India, All you need to know
Vastu Tips: Keep picture of swan in bedroom for a happy married life
Horoscope (Bhavishyavani) for May 23, 2020: From Gemini, Aries, Leo to Pisces-know about your day