Responding to the BJP's demands for apology over his 'Rape in India' remark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday made it clear that there's 'no question of apologizing'. "This is merely an excuse for the government to divert attention from the main issue in front of us right now, the citizenship law, and nothing else," he said. "Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word," Gandhi added. Gandhi's remarks on rape were at the centre of furious protests in the Lok Sabha on the last day of the winter session on Friday with leaders of the ruling BJP protesting and demanding an apology from him.
Gandhi said in Jharkhand on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative is like 'Rape in India'.
